‘Sandal Shariff’ at Janpahad ‘Urs’ a big draw

By | Published: 12:16 am

Suryapet: The State government is keen on developing Hazrath Jaanpak Shaheed Dargah at Janpahad of Paleeedu mandal in the district, said Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Friday.

After participating in special prayers at dargah, the Deputy Chief Minister launched the ‘Sandal Shariff’, a crucial ritual of the three-day annual fete. Mahmood Ali said he was participating in the ‘Urs’ on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said Janpahad ‘Urs’ was a symbol of communal harmony as Hindus also participate in the ‘Urs’ in large numbers. He said State government had sanctioned funds for development of the dargah.

Over one lakh devotees participated in the ‘Sandal Sshariff’ (procession) organised at Janpahad as a part of three-day annual ‘Urs-e-Shariff’. Huzurnagar MLA Sanampudi Saidi Reddy also participated in the procession and handed over the ‘Sandal’ to ‘Mujawars’ for the ceremonial procession after offering prayers in ‘Chandan Khaana’ (Sandal house) at Janpahad village.

As per tradition, the Wakf Board sent ‘Sandal’ from Hyderabad for the ‘Urs’. The ‘Sandal’ procession was taken out on a horse from a house in Janpahad village, which travelled four kilometre to reach Janpahad Dargah in the evening and was placed on the tombs of Hazarath Syed Mohiuddin Shah and Janpahad Syed Rahavath. During the procession, devotees competed with each other to touch the ‘Sandal’, as it is believed that touching it would bring good luck.

The TSRTC is running special buses from Miryalaguda and Kodad depots to Janpahad for the convenience of people. The police made elaborate bandobust at the ‘Urs’ to avoid any untoward incident. In all, 400 police personnel, including one DSP, three Circle Inspectors and 12 Sub-Inspectors were deployed at the ‘Urs’. The ‘Urs’ would conclude on Saturday with the conduct of ‘Deeparadhana’ at the dargha.

