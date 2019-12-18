Sandeep hot contender from Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: There were will be three players _ B Sandeep, CV Milind and Thakur Tilak Varma _ from Hyderabad, who will be in the fray for Thursday’s auction IPL list. Among them Sandeep looks a strong contender to be in the radar of the franchises. This left-handed all-rounder was the top run-getter in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for Hyderabad. All the three players have minimum base price of Rs 20 lakhs each.

Apart from his innovative batting skills, he is a useful left-arm spinner. According to reports, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI and Delhi Capitals have evinced interest in this 27-year-old Hyderabad all-rounder.

Milind, who had been member of Hyderabad and Delhi franchises in the past, is a left-arm seamer. He is a left-arm seamer and of late has shown his utility with the willow also.

Varma is a member of the Indian under-19 team that will participate in the junior World Cup. He is exciting left-handed opener.

Also in the fray are three Andhra players. Former Hyderabad captain Hanuma Vihari, who was brought for Rs One crore last season by Delhi Capitals, has been released by the same club. His base price is Rs 50 lakh.

KS Bharat was called as substitute wicketkeeper in the Pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. He is also a hard-hitting batsman has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Ricky Bhui, a middle order batsman, is in the fray after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

