Sandeep Madhav takes up Green Challenge

Hyderabad: As part of Green India Challenge, actor Sandeep Madhav of George Reddy fame, along with Deputy Mayor, Baba Fasiuddin planted saplings at Motinagar Park here on Tuesday. The actor was nominated for the challenge by Telugu singer Mangli on social media platform Twitter.

Sandeep said participation of every one in the challenge and planting saplings was needed to reduce pollution and improve green cover in Hyderabad. He appreciated Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar for actively promoting the Green India Challenge.

“I am glad to be a part of this unique initiative and would love to get associated with similar initiatives in the near future,” he said.

Baba Fasiuddin said Green India Challenge had now become a well-known initiative and people in Hyderabad have started identifying with it. “I urge people to take part in large numbers in the challenge. The initiative has enough promise to increase greenery in Hyderabad in a big way,” he said.

Later, Sandeep took to Twitter to nominate director, Jeevan Reddy, actor Naina Ganguly and Shatru for the challenge.

