Sandeep on a roll in T20

Hyderabad: Although Hyderabad made their exit from the league stage in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, all-rounder Bavanaka Sandeep made a huge statement with some outstanding performances that would definitely catch the attention of the national selectors and the IPL franchises.

The chirpy left-hander accumulated 261 runs from six matches with scores of 18 (16 balls), 74 (43 balls), 6 (13 balls), 55 not out (31 balls), 32 not out (39 balls), 35 (27 balls) and 41 not out (16 balls). He emerged as the highest run-getter for Hyderabad. Hitting the ball hard and long, Sandeep struck 14 fours and 14 sixes to get the sobriquet of Hyderabad’s AB de Villiers. Apart from his brilliant batting, Sandeep, an athletic fielder, excelled with his left arm spin as he chipped in with useful wickets. He also performed well in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament.

For long, this graceful left-hander has been an enigmatic cricketer. Ever since he made his first class debut against Jharkhand at Ranchi in 2010 as an 18-year-old, he has been having a roller-coaster ride career. A steady batsman in the middle order, Sandeep has the technique and temperament to come good in big matches. The strokeful left-hander can hit boldly and cleanly that would please any coach or captain. But somehow, he could not translate his talent properly.

However, this season, Sandeep looks determined to make amends. He has made concerted efforts in his preparation to the new season. “I knew that I was failing in important matches. So my preparation to the new season began five months ago with the help of Mani Teja and Venkat at VJ Cricket Academy in Tarnaka. Apart from that, a few sessions at St John’s camp had helped me to become a better player,’’ said the 27-year-old.

Saying that he got tremendous support from his father Parmeshwar, Sandeep attributed to his new-find form to his sister Swati and brother-in-law Anji to guide him in his mission. “So far, it has worked out nicely for me. I’m more focused now. I value my wicket. These performances, particularly in T20 tournament, have been a big confidence booster. I could the hit ball cleanly. I also worked on my bowling because it is good to serve the team as an all-rounder,’’ he said.

Sandeep’s next big challenge is the Ranji Trophy. “I have an important role to play for my team in Ranji Trophy. It will be a huge season and I’m determined to put up big scores this season,’’ he signed off.

Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu said Sandeep is hungry for runs. “The way he batted and bowled was simply amazing. He is the player to be watched this season. He has the potential to play for the country. As a batsman, like AB de Villiers, Sandeep is a 360-degree player as he is innovative and adventurous. I think it is time the IPL franchises recognise his talent as he can be valuable to any team with his all-round abilities,’’ said Rayudu.