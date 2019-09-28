Sandeep stars in Hyderabad’s win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Thanks to the return monsoon, this year’s Vijay Hazare one-day tournament has severely been disrupted and the BCCI had to reschedule some of the matches. Hyderabad, which one of the many teams that was affected by rain badly, finally got to play their first match on Saturday and the Ambati Rayudu-led team began their campaign on a high note as they trounced Saurashtra by 121 runs in Group A league match in Benguluru. B Sandeep, who was named as deputy to Rayudu this season, revelled with a fine all-round performance in Hyderabad’s convincing win.

The left-hander chipped in with a 41-ball 38 not out in Hyderabad’s challenging total of 252 for 5 in 50 overs and then returned with figures of 5 for 26 with his left arm spin as Saurashtra were bundled out for 131 in 39.1 overs.

Put into bat, Hyderabad off to a poor start as Akshath Reddy fell in the sixth over. However, left-hander Tanmay Agarwarl and exciting prospect Thakur Thilak Varma took the match away from Saurashtra with a 110-run stand. Fresh from his successful outing in Sri Lanka with the victorious Indian under-19 team that won the Asia Cup, Varma struck 65 (74 balls, 6×4, 3×6) while Agarwal made 79 (98 balls, 5×4, 1×6).

However, left-arm spinner Jay Chauhan broke the dangerous partnership by sending back Varma. Agarwal fell to left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat while skipper Rayudu could score only 17. Sandeep, who walked in with the departure of Agarwal, steadied the Hyderabad total. K Rohit Rayudu was out for 20 but CV Milind used the long handle with a good effect as he hit a 13-ball 20 to give Hyderabad a good total.

Chasing 253 for win, Saurashtra were in trouble very early in the innings. Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj trapped opener H Desai in front while left-arm seamer Milind dismissed Samarth Vyas and Vishvarajsing Jadeja. Young Ajay Dev Goud scalped the wicket of AV Vasavada to reduce Saurashtra to 62 for 4 in 14.1 overs. Opener Sheldon Jackson hit a good 39 before Sandeep took his wicket. Sandeep ran through the Saurashtra’s innings as he gobbled up Jay Chauhan, Chiraj Jani, Unadkat and K Makwana. Siraj, who was impressive in India A matches against the visiting South Africa A team, captured his second wicket.

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal lbw Unadkat 79, Akshath Reddy c Vasavada b Ayachi 3, Tilak Varma c Vasavada b Chauhan 65, AT Rayudu c Jackson b Makwana 17, B Sandeep (not out) 38, K Rohit Rayudu c Jadeja b Unadkat 20, CV Milind (not out) 20, Extras (w-6, lb-4) 10, Total (for 5 wkts in 50 overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-125, 3-166, 4-175, 5-218

Bowling: Unadkat 10-0-46-2; Ayachi 4-1-18-1, Jani 10-0-51-0, Mankad 6-0-31-0; Makwana 10-0-46-1; Chauhan 10-0-56-1

Saurashtra

H Desail bw Siraj 6, Sheldon Jackson lbw Sandeep 39, Samarath Vyas c Mallikarjun b Milind 0, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja c Varma b Milind 4, AV Vasavada c Mallikarjun b Goud 11, Jay Chauhan c Hasan b Sandeep 13, Prerak Mankad c Mallikarjun b Siraj 1, Chirag Jani b Sandeep 23, Unadkat b Sandeep 12, Makwana lbw Sandeep 2, AC Ayachi (not out) 9, Extras (w7, b2, lb2) 11, Total (in 39.1 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-15, 3-29, 4-62, 5-79, 6-80, 7-90, 8-110, 9-116

Bowling: Siraj 9-1-20-2; Milind 7-1-41-2; Goud 6-0-16-1; Hasan 8-1-24-0; Sandeep 9.1-0-25-5

