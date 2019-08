Sandeep stars in Income Tax win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: All-rounder B Sandeep hit 55 and then claimed three wickets to star in Income Tax’s nine-run win over State Bank of India in a low-scoring quarterfinals of A1 & A2 Division one-day league cum knock out cricket tournament on Saturday.

BDL scored 186 in 35 overs with Sandeep being the top scorer while Habeeb Ahmed made 41. Former Hyderabad medium pacer Alfred Absolem took four wickets for SBI. Chasing 187 runs for a win, SBI ran close before being all out for 177 in 34-2 overs.

In another match, BDL defeated Jai Hanuman by 61 runs.

Brief scores: BDL 202 in 34.5 overs (Prateek Pawar 44, HK Simha 45, Akash Sana 31, BK Ranganath 3/33, Shubham Bist 3/33) bt Jai Hanuman 141 in 29.3 overs (Vineet Reddy 33, Anirudh Reddy N 32, K Sumanth 34, Gannu Sadhan 3/21). Income Tax 186 in 35 overs (B Sandeep 55, Praneeth Kumar G 32, Habeeb Ahmed 41, Alfred Absolem 4/36) bt SBI 177 in 34.2 overs (Anirudh Singh 53, B Sumanth 47, Rakshann Readdi 3/37, B Sandeep 3/22).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter