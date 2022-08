Sandesh clinches team silver in World Shooting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Sandesh Reddy impressed at the ongoing Changwon 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup held in South Korea as he clinched team silver in the 10m Air pistol event on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old teamed up with Singraj and Deepender Singh to emerge second best. This is Sandesh’s maiden international appearance.