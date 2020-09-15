Sandra Oh joins ‘Tiger’s Apprentice’ voice cast

Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on “Wall-E” and “Toy Story 3”, is set to make his feature directorial debut with the project.

Los Angeles: “Killing Eve” actor Sandra Oh and international star Michelle Yeoh have joined the voice cast of Paramount Animation’s “The Tiger’s Apprentice”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the voice cast of the adaptation of the bestselling children’s book penned by Laurence Yep will also feature “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola and Kheng Hua Tan. Published in 2003, the book revolved around a boy in San Francisco who meets a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr. Hu and under his tutelage and protection is introduced into a magical world that includes an ancient phoenix, a dragon and a clan of evil-doers.

Oh will play Mistral, a friend of the tiger (Golding) who is an exiled dragon now living in San Francisco, while details of Yeoh’s characters are still under wraps.

Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on “Wall-E” and “Toy Story 3”, is set to make his feature directorial debut with the project.

Davig Magee, Harry Cripps and Kyle Jarrow have worked on the script, which is an adaptation of the first book in Yep’s trilogy.

Other two parts were “Tiger’s Blood” and “Tiger Magic”.

Paramount Animation has planned a February 10, 2023 release for the feature.