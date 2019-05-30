Saneet bags tennis title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: Saneet Uppati from Sarojini Cricket and Tennis Academy, Musheerabad, won the SMC Foundation Tennis Championship by defeating Syed Mohammed Ishan 8-5 in th final held near Osmania Medical College. In the semifinals, Saneet beat siddhartha 7-4 while he emerged winner in the closely fought quarterfinal match against Manu 7-5.

Saneet is trained by Purushotham, Imran and Livingston. His fitness is monitored by G Kiran Reddy, national volleyball player and secretary of Sarojini Cricket and Tennis Academy. Reddy felicitated Saneet and thanked his parents and coaches on Thursday.

