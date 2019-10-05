Sangaerddy: Speeding SUV snuffs out two lives

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Sangaerddy: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Algole near Zaheerabad on NH-65 here on Saturday afternoon after a SUV rammed into a two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as Anjanna (39) and Muraikrishna (26) both residents of Metalakunta village of Nyalkal mandal. The death was instantaneous for the duo as they came under the wheels of the speeding SUV. The bodies were taken to Area Hospital, Zaheerabad. A case was registered by Zaheerabad Police.

