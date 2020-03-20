Sangareddy: 3 persons booked for fake messages

By | Published: 12:18 am

Sangareddy: Jogipet Police have filed cases against three persons on the charge of circulating a fake message on Covid-19. The Police said that the three persons MD Khaleem, Yerpula Lingam, R Suresh, residents of Talelama village, circulated a false message saying that some persons in a neighbouring village tested positive for Covid-19. Saying that few more persons were on their radar for circulating similar messages, the Jogipet police said that cases will be booked against them,

