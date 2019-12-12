Sangareddy: ACB officials nab VRO while accepting bribe

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Sangareddy: A village revenue officer (VRO) was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a person at RC Puram Tahsildar office in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Manne Venkataiah, works as a record assistant at the Tahsildhar’s office, and had demanded Rs 6,000 from one Zakir Hussain for issuing Kahasra and Chesala Pahanis and ROR of land belonging to his maternal uncle.

Hussain paid him Rs 2,000 and Venkataiah insisted that he pay the remaining amount. Following this, Hussain approached the ACB officials. While he was accepting Rs 2,000 from the complainant, the ACB officials led by DSP Ravi Kumar caught him red-handed. He was later produced before Ist additional special judge in Hyderabad. The ACB officials have appealed to the people to call on 1064 seeking their help if any government official demands bribe from them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .