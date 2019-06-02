Sangareddy ahead in implementing schemes: Home Minister

By | Published: 12:39 am

Sangareddy: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has said Sangareddy district a way ahead of many districts in various indicators among the 33 Telangana districts.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of State Formation Day at Police Parade Grounds in Sangareddy on Sunday, the Home Minister said that the district stood first in performing normal deliveries in government hospitals in Telangana besides, distributing 28,153 KCR kits to new mothers.

He further added that the district stood first in Telangana in collecting taxes by collecting 100 per cent taxes in Gram Panchayats and granted Rs 57 crore for Gram Panchayts.

Saying that they aimed to take up planting of 3 crore saplings during the coming ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’ in Sangareddy district this year, Mahmood Ali said that they have readied 3.31 crore saplings in 538 nurseries for massive plantation drive.

The Home Minister informed that they have grounded the works five urban parks in Sangareddy district.

He felicitated the family members of Telangana martyrs and presented mementos to 15 students, who achieved 10 out of 10 GPA. Ali presented appreciation certificates to officials of district administration.

Earlier, the Minister accepted the guard of honour. Cultural programmes and tableaus were a huge draw. On his arrival, the Home Minister offered prayers at Martyar’s Memorial and garlanded the Statue of Telangana Talli before proceeding to Prarade Grounds.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy, Joint Collector K Nikhila and others were present.