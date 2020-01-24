Sangareddy: Ameenpur girl’s rape claims false, Congress leader booked

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Sangareddy: The rise of social networking sites and messaging mobile apps made life simple but it has also become a menace. The over-enthusiasm of a Congress leader, who uploaded a

video recording of a girl, who alleged she was raped, on WhatsApp, landed him in trouble as her claims proved false.

The Congress leader M Ravi Goud, whose wife Surekha contested as Congress candidate in the 3rd ward of Ameenpur Municipality, videographed the 16-year-girl who claimed that she was abducted and raped by four miscreants. Goud even turned a reporter and posed questions about the incident and also shared the video with various news channels. The Ameenpur police took up investigation and the girl was sent for medical examination. However, the doctors confirmed that she was not raped. When confronted by the police, she revealed that she concocted the story only to escape the wrath of her parents as she had gone to a movie along with a youth. The girl’s father works as a watchman in an apartment owned by Ravi. She got acquainted with the youth while campaigning for Ravi’s wife Surekha.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sangareddy SP, S Chandrshekar Reddy said that Ravi committed a serious crime as he violated the privacy of a minor girl. He also said that action will be initiated against the candidate for involving minors in election campaign. Ravi Goud went absconding after knowing that he was charged in the case. Cases under provisions of POCSO Act, 509 IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and sections 21, 22 and others were registered against Ravi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .