Sangareddy: Clariant sets up waste water treatment plant at Bonthapally

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: Clariant, a specialty chemical company, inaugurated a new waste water treatment plant (WWTP) at the Industrial & Consumer Specialties (ICS) site in Bonthapally, Sangareddy District. The plant at the zero liquid discharge site has the capacity to treat 300 kiloliters of waste water per day.

The WWTP has highly efficient processes to enable purification and removal of contamination at various stages. Effluents are introduced to the WWTP, where it is subjected to biological treatment, ultra-filtration, reverse osmosis, multiple evaporation techniques and agitated thin film drying.

“This investment in the WWTP marks another milestone in Clariant’s commitment towards sustainable business in India, one of its strategic growth markets. We are pursuing a dedicated strategy aimed at increasing and sharpening the focus on BU Industrial & Consumer Specialties in India,” said Adnan Ahmad, region head, Clariant in India.

“The new WWTP is in line with our focus to uphold a greener economy,” said Atul Sharma, Head of Operations, BU ICS, Bonthapally, at the inaugural ceremony.

The Bonthapally site has been awarded a three-star rating in recognition of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) practices in the CII-SR EHS Excellence Awards for the year 2018. It also has the cGMP certification that helps meet customer expectations and ensures the deliverance of the highest quality products and production standards in line with European Union (EU) guidelines.

