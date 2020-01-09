Sangareddy Collector gets down from car to straighten tree guard

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao’s gesture surprised villagers of Chandampet of Andole mandal on Thursday. As one of the tree guards placed around a sapling, planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH), along the road fell down, the Collector got down from his car and straightened the tree guard and the sapling.

He also put a supporting stick to protect the sapling with the help of his staff. The villagers were surprised by Collector’s gesture.

Sarpanch Nagi Reddy said the Collector’s gesture would remain a motivating factor. During a surprise visit to the village, Rao had appreciated the sarpanch and the panchayat for keeping the village clean and green besides properly maintaining the saplings. Later, he also made a surprise visit to Alamaipet in the same mandal and served a notice to panchayat secretary Papaiah for poor work. He instructed all the gram panchayat staff and elected representatives to make the village a model in development.

