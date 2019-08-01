Sangareddy Collector inspects 2BHK houses

By | Published: 12:04 am

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao on Thursday went on a surprise visit to the construction sites of double bedroom houses at three locations in Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency. The Collector visited Rahmath Nagar, Hothi (K) and Pastapur villages where the construction of 312, 660, and 40 2BHK houses respectively are underway.

The Collector instructed the contractors not to compromise on quality of the construction. He also asked them to speed up the works. The Collector, who also visited the Residential School at Hothi (K), reprimanded the hostel staff as the quality of food was not up to the mark. He warned them that he will not tolerate if they repeat the mistake. The Collector had an interaction with the students to know their issues.

