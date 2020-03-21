Sangareddy Collector inspects houses of foreign returnees

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, who visited houses of a few foreign returnees in Sangareddy town, examined if they were isolating themselves from public as per the guidelines issued by the State and Central governments.

Saying that they would shift the people who were not keeping themselves in isolation, to quarantine facilities created by the government in Hyderabad, the Collector has asked them to stay in a room without coming in contact with any other person, even their family members. Stating that 151 persons from various nations visited Sangareddy district, Rao said that none of them was infected with the Covid-19. He further said that they have ensured all of them stay in isolation for 14 days.

In a press conference earlier on Saturday, the Collector along with Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy called upon the people to impose a self-curfew on Sunday following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread the coronavirus.

