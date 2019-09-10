Sangareddy collector issues notice to official for negligence on 30-day Action Plan

By | T Karnakar Reddy | Published: 5:11 pm

Sangareddy: The district collector M Hanumantha Rao has issued a show-cause notice to Horticulture Officer, Shailaja for negligence in discharging duties as Special Officer of 30-day action plan at Muthangi village of Patancheru Mandal.

The Collector had made a surprise visit to the village on Tuesday morning and found that there were no considerable efforts in the village. He served a show-cause notice to the office seeking explanation and sending strong signal among the officials that he would not tolerate any negligence on part of the officials.

Since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has conceived the idea to change the face of villages in Telangana with the 30-day action plan, the Collector has been working very hard to involve people, officials and elected representatives to make it a success.

Speaking to the Sarpanch, Upendar Mudiraj, MPTC, ward members and villagers at Gram Panchayat office, Rao asked them to conduct mega Sramadhan at the village on September 13 to keep the village clean and green. He has also reviewed the progress of the various ongoing development works in Muthangi Gram Panchayat.

