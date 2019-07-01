Sangareddy Collector launches district official website

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao launched the official website http://sangareddy.telangana.gov.in of the Sangareddy district here on Monday.

To mark the digital India Anniversary Celebrations-2019, Rao said National Information Centre (NIC) was designing websites for all the districts. Pointing out that people can find all the information pertaining to the district besides phone numbers of officials, the Collector said people can find the information in both Telugu and English languages.

He further said they have also made available the geography, topography, historical places and many other details pertaining to the district on the website.

Rao said NIC has developed a secure and scalable website. “People can find everything regarding the district, administrative setup and services offered by the government by a mouse click,” he said. The Collector said the website will make life easy for people who want officials’ phone number and other information. District Information Officer Shanthi Kumar and others were present.

