Sangareddy Collector launches ‘Tanda Bata’ to facelift tribal hamlets

Sangareddy: The 74 tribal tandas in Sangareddy district are set to get a facelift with the launch of ‘Tanda Bata’ by the district Collector M Hanumantha Rao on Thursday, an initiative aimed at reaching out to tribals across the district.

After launching the scheme at ”Erdanoor Thanda” of Kandi Mandal, the Collector said entire district administration would be brought to the tribal tandas once a week since not many tribals visit the Collectorate or other government offices.

“It indicates that the tribals are either depending on middlemen or they have apprehensions over the response from the administration,” he said.

After noticing the trend, Rao has said that he along with all the department officials have decided to visit Thanda to know their issues. Before their visit, Rao has said that the grassroots level officials with the help of local public representatives will create a department-wise profile of every Thanda. Ahead of their visit to Erdanoor Thanda, Rural Development, Panchayat, Health, Agriculture, Education and other department officials have visited the Thanda to document the progress achieved in their respective departments and to identify the needs of the village. Getting Aasara pensions sanctioned to four eligible persons on the spot, Rao has declared they were giving pensions to 100 per cent eligible at Erdanoor.

Saying that they would lay a road by utilising the funds under MNREGA from Erdanoor Thanda to Ippanaguda Thanda, a hamlet of former, Rao has said that they will take up avenue plantation along all the roads. Saying that they wanted to prove a point that the official machinery is not confined to AC rooms, Rao has said that the entire district administration has arrived at the small tribal Thanda for the first time to facilitate an interaction between the tribals and administration.

Stating that they have ensured the village of soak pits, individual toilets at 100 per cent houses and LED street lights, Rao has said that they would soon provide LED lights to all the households to reduce the power consumption. Saying that they would provide employment to all the educated unemployed youth, Rao has called upon the youth from the village to utilise the opportunity. Since the village is located very close to Sangareddy and Patancheru, Collector has suggested the farmers to take up vegetable and flower cultivation for good returns.

He has termed the launch of “Thanda Bata” is a first step towards making the Lambada Thandas a model of development. Like model villages, the Collector has said that they will make Erdanoor Thanda as an Aadharsha Thanda.

Following the directions of Collector, DRDO, Project Director, Ch Srinivas Rao has sanctioned Rs 10 lakhs for building a crematorium, and Rs 1.3 lakh for dump yard at the village. Asking the villagers to keep their village clean and hygienic, he asked them to ensure the segregation of wet and dry garbage at their doorstep so that the sanitation workers, who will be given an electric vehicle, will collect the garbage from time to time.

Since the administration is maintaining a register of complaints, Rao has said that they will carry out their work with a plan. The Collector has handed a Rs 72 lakh worth cheque to SHG women.

Trainee Collector, Jitesh V Patel, DPO, Venkateshwarlu, JD Agriculture, B Narsing Rao, Tribal Welfare officer, Manemma and others were present. Earlier, the Collector was extended a grand reception by the Lambadas. He went around the village on a bike to examine the works.

