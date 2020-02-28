Sangareddy Collector warns against dumping in drains

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao has asked citizens to segregate the garbage into wet and dry at the doorstep to help the civic staff to make it into compost and also restrict the dry garbage reaching the dump yard.

He further said that the administration would initiate stern action if anyone dumped garbage in drains. Rao said that they would impose Rs 500 fine on such persons by monitoring it constantly.

While distributing bins to households in the presence of IDA Bollaram Municipal Chairperson Kolanu Rojarani Bal Reddy here on Friday, the Collector said that they had distributed dustbins to all the households in Bollaram.

Rao promised that they would soon buy vehicles to collect door-to-door garbage. They went around the municipality interacting with people and educating them on segregation of garbage, and other issues. Councillor V Venugopal Reddy and others were present.

Show cause notices to 11 sarpanches in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy issued show cause notices to 11 sarpanches in Nizamabad district, for violation of Section 37 of Panchayati Raj Act-2018 and for not starting works pertaining to graveyards and compost shed works in their respective villages.

Telangana government conducted Palle Pragathi Phase II programme in January 2020. Following this, Collector ordered village sarpanches to start works on dumping yards, graveyards and compost sheds in their villages.

But Shiva tanda sarpanch in Navipet mandal had not started the compost shed and graveyard works. This apart, Dichpally, Veslinagar tanda, Nadipalli tanda, Amruthapoor, Yanampally, Yanampally tanda, Bardipoor, Gollapally, Babipoor, Nakkalagutta tanda sarpanches had not started the graveyard works.

If the village sarpanches fail to offer a proper reason for delay in the works, Collector has the power to terminate their posts.

