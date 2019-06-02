Sangareddy Collector’s guesture for Class 10 class students

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Sanagerddy: In a warm gesture, Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao had lunch with Xth Class Students who scored 10 out of 10 GPA in Board Examinations this year from Sangareddy district. After the celebrations of the State Formation day ended at Parade Grounds, the Collector hosted the 15 Xth Class students who studied in government schools to lunch the Collectorate on Sunday.

Teachers MLC, Ragotham Reddy,Joint Collector, K Nikhila, Assistant Collector, Jitesh V Patel, RDO, Srinu and others officials also had lunch with the children and they had an inspiring interaction with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector has called upon the students to set higher goals in the life and asked them not to stop until the goal was acheived.

Saying that they could achieve 4th place in Telangana out of 33 districts, Rao has asked the education officials to aim to get 500 10/10 GPAs in the coming academic year with a perfect plan. Rao has presented a memento of Vivekanda portrait to each and every of them to make the meeting memorable.