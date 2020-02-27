Sangareddy: Constable who kicked grieving father suspended

By | Published: 5:23 pm 5:42 pm

Sangareddy: Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi on Thursday placed N Sridhar, constable attached to Patancheru police station, under suspension following widespread criticism of his insensitive behaviour on Wednesday when he kicked the grieving father of a girl who had committed suicide. The action followed a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Sridhar, who was posted at Patancheru Area Hospital, was the subject of criticism after a video clip showing him kicking Chandrasekhar, the father of an Intermediate girl, who committed suicide at a corporate college in Sangareddy district on Tuesday, went viral. IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and DGP Mahender Reddy were among those who condemned the unsavoury incident.

The girl, Sandhya Rani, committed suicide by hanging herself in the college bathroom on Tuesday and the body was brought to the Area Hospital Patancheru the same day evening. The parents and relatives insisted that they be allowed to take the body to the college premises at Velimela under BDL-Bhanur Police station limits on Wednesday morning to stage a protest and seek an explanation from the management. The police, however, did not permit them to take the body out of the mortuary. The relatives, joined by local student leaders, outnumbered the police, and they managed to take the body out of the mortuary.

The police, however, retrieved the body and were it back to the mortuary, When Chandrashekar refused to budge and placed himself before the body freezer, Sridhar kicked him. The video went viral on social networking sites and drew criticism.

Rama Rao requested Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali to look into the insensitive handling of the issue.

Meanwhile, BLD-Bhanur Inspector Ram Reddy said they were waiting for the postmortem report to make any statement on the cause of the death. Earlier, the college management said that the girl was founding hanging in a bathroom of the college hostel on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.