Sangareddy: Cop taken to task for kicking mourning father

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: A police constable was attached to the AR headquarter on Wednesday after he allegedly kicked the father of an Intermediate girl who committed suicide earlier this week. He also faces disciplinary action following a detailed inquiry into his highhanded behaviour.

In-charge Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy district, Chandana Deepthi initiated the action after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took serious note of the incident. A video clip, which shows police constable Sridhar kicking the father, Chandrashekhar, went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Sandhya Rani (16), from Yenugonda in Mahabubnagar district and a first year Intermediate student of Narayana Junior College at Velimela, committed suicide on February 25, according to the BDL-Bhanur police. Her body was shifted to Area Hospital, Patancheru, for a post-mortem examination the same night.

The parents, however, supported by local student union leaders, protested on Wednesday morning. Chandrashekar and his wife Padma demanded that the police take the body to the college premises to seek an explanation from the management on her suicide.

The controversial kicking incident took place when the police were trying to shift Sandhya’s body back to the hospital. Rama Rao, in a tweet, said he will bring the issue to the notice of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali. “Will request Mahmood Ali Saab and the @TelanganaDGP Garu to review the insensitive handling by these policemen. Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of government officials,” he wrote.

Responding to the Minister’s tweet, DGP Mahender Reddy described it as an unfortunate incident. “The concerned police officer has been directed to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Deepthi said the entire police department regrets the insensitive behaviour of the police constable. She said Sandhya committed suicide and a case was registered at the BDL Bhanoor police station following a complaint lodged by the father. “The body was kept in the mortuary at the government hospital, Patancheru, for a post-mortem examination,” she said.

The girl’s relatives tried to take the body to the college, and in the process, they and some students attacked the mortuary with sticks and stones. They broke the door and tried to take the body to the college, she added.

The video clip shows policemen shifting the body in a freezer, when Chandrashekar obstructed them. A constable is seen kicking Chandrashekar when he tried to obstruct them. The father, however, held on to the body freezer tightly. The incident led to some tension at the Patancheru Area Hospital.

Finally, the police convinced the parents and relatives, and took them to the college, where the management spoke to them. The father was unhappy with their explanation and said his daughter committed suicide as the management neglected her deteriorating health condition. Though they requested the management to allow them to take their daughter home, Chandrashekar said they were denied permission. The girl was found hanging in a bathroom at the college on February 25.

