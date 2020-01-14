Sangareddy: DDS to launch ‘Patha Pantala Jathara’ from Tuesday

By | Published: 1:12 am

Sangareddy: Deccan Development Society (DDS) which has been at the forefront in promoting indigenous crop cultivation particularly millet, is going to launch its 20th Mobile Biodiversity Festival called ‘Patha Pantala Jathara’ on January 14 at Pastapur, the headquarters of DDS, near Zaheerabad.

Like every year this festival will be celebrated over a period of one month and present a caravan of artistically decorated 20 bullock carts which are decorated with a variety of seeds, spikes and art pieces. They will together form a symbol of biodiversity of the region.

The festival is of great significance as its 20th year is coinciding with the year when DDS Sangham women received a prestigious environmental Equator Prize from UNDP for sustainable agriculture practices. Chief Secretary, Telangana, Somesh Kumar; Director General, NIRDPR, DR WR Reddy; Director, Bhoomi Network for Sustainable Living, and, Editor-in-Chief, Bhoomi magazine, Seetha Ananthasivan will take part in the event.

Somesh Kumar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, the event will have special guests from Mali and Senegal, many activists and women farmers from India, Mali and Senegal are also expected to attend the event.

Officials and delegates will visit villages in Jharasangam, Nyalkar, Raikode and Zaheerabad mandals, along with folk singers, dancers and local performers, to spread awareness among farmers on the importance of adopting sustainable agriculture.

Public meetings will be conducted in each of the four mandal headquarters inviting experts to address the farmers. Founder PV Sathish has called upon the people to participate in the festival in large numbers to spread awareness on millet cultivation.

