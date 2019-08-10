Sangareddy district bags Poshan Abhiyan award

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy District has won the prestigious Poshan Abhiyan Award for 2018-2019.

Union Ministry for Women and Child Development will present the award for initiating measures to curb malnourishment among all sections of people by spreading awareness and ensuring that all schemes aimed to provide nutritious food to people are implemented.

After launching the programme in July 2018, the district administration under the leadership of Collector, Sangareddy, M Hanumantha Rao conducted numerous programmes to sensitise people. The administration also made sure best meal was served to Anganwadi children and pregnant woman, and also to schoolchildren through mid-day meals.

A month ago, the Collector also introduced ‘Gram Arogya Vedika’ programme to make people health consciousness and help them inculcate healthy habits.

Under ‘Praja Arogya Vedika’, the Collector asked officials to identify all malnourished persons and provide them proper food and healthcare services.

He assured that sick people would be shifted to government hospital and kept under observation till they recover to completely.

Ministry of Women Welfare and Child Development will present the award during a programme on August 23.

Heads of four departments- District Medical Health, Family and Child Welfare, Immunisation, District Panchayat Office and District Rural Development Organisation- which are working collectively for the cause, will also accompany the Collector during the award ceremony.

