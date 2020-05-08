Sangareddy District Judge, jail inmates join hands to feed migrants

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Sangareddy: While the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown left many in the need of food, numerous reports of philanthropists coming forward to their help were circulated across all platforms. However, the effort of the Sangareddy District Judge and inmates of Sangareddy Jail stands out from them.

The joint effort by District Principal Sessions Judge Justice K Sairama Devi and inmates of the District Jail has won the hearts of denizens.

While the District Judge herself had donated a majority of the amount to serve free food to the needy on the premises of the court, she had found it difficult to find cooks due to the lockdown when she got the idea of roping in the inmates of the jail for this purpose.

When the Superintendent of District Jail, N Shiva Kumar Goud got a call from the District Judge, he immediately offered his support for this cause by offering to make the rice and curries every day.

In the wake of the government’s decision to lift the restrictions and permit industries to resume functioning, they decided to stop the charity from Friday. Meanwhile, the number of workers coming for free lunch has also come down during the past few days since things have settled down a bit. On the last day of the serving of the free food on Thursday, district Collector M Hanumanth Rao and Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy hailed the effort of the District Judge and the inmates of the district jail.

“We have never seen or heard a Judge responding to a public issue in such a way in the past,” the top officials said. Ramadevi’s family members and friends also extended support by donating money to this cause. The court authorities said they have served lunch to about 8,000 people over a period of 41 days beginning March 28.

Superintendent of Jail Shiva Kumar Goud said that he used to depute 13 inmates to prepare food every day. Meanwhile, Goud has said that Justice Rama Devi has also bought a few thousands of masks, stitched by the inmates of the jail, by paying Rs 5 each and distributed them to migrant workers. The District Judge had also distributed sanitisers to workers who came for food here.

