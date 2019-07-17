Sangareddy: District Officers Association elects general body

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Sangareddy: District officers of Sangareddy elected the general body of the District Officers Association on Wednesday.

D Babu Rao, Executive Director, SC Corporation, was elected as President of the association while District Co-operative officer T Prasad was chosen as his deputy. District Panchayat Officer, V Venkateshwarlu, was elected as General Secretary.

Civil Supplies Officer M Srikanth Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Keshuram, Horticulture officer Sunitha and Executive Engineer Panchayat Raj Department Venu Madhav were elected as Joint Secretary, Treasurer, Women Secretary and Cultural Secretary respectively.

DRO Radhika Ramani and Joint Director of Agriculture B Narasimha Rao will act as advisers. The association will have a tenure of two years or until the next general body is elected.

