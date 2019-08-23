Sangareddy district receives Poshan Abhiyan Award

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao and other officials received the national level Poshan Abhiyan Award 2018-19 from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smrithi Irani in New Delhi on Friday.

District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwarlu, DRDO Project Director Ch Srinvas Rao, Women and Child Development PD Mothy, DMHO M Rathod and Immunisation Officer Dr Gayathri Devi accompanied the Collector. Apart from implementing various schemes introduced by the Union and State governments to curb malnourishment among children and women, the District Collector also launched ‘Grama Aroga Vedika’ to identify malnourishment and to spread awareness on health and hygiene.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter