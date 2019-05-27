Sangareddy: Excise Officials seize 111 kg ganja, 5 held

By | Published: 12:43 am

Sangareddy: The Excise and Enforcement Department of Sangareddy district has seized 111 Kgs of ganja from two different cars at Pothireddypally Circle on NH-65 near Sangareddy town on Sunday evening and nabbed five persons. The enforcement staff led by Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent, D Gayathri conducted searches on NH-65 following a tip-off from informers.

They found 71 KGs and 40 KGs of Ganja in two Swift Dzire cars while they were illegally transporting the ganja to Bidar in Karnataka from Malkangari in Odisha. They have arrested five persons, Laltu Ramshankar, Karan Kumar and Lalit Kumar, natives of Chhattisgarh State and Subhash Chandra Bose and Khitish Mandal, natives of Malakangiri in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition department, Medak district, KAB Sastry, Excise Superintendent, Sangareddy, Chandraiah have said that they have launched an inquiry to nab the kingpins behind the Ganja smuggling.