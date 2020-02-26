Sangareddy: Girl commits suicide, father gets kicked by cop

By | Published: 9:08 pm 10:46 pm

Sangareddy: A video clip of a police constable kicking the father of an Intermediate girl student who committed suicide on Tuesday went viral in social networking sites on Wednesday.

Sandhya Rani (16), a native of Yenugonda in Mahabubnagar district, a first year Intermediate student of Narayana Junior College at Velimela under BDL-Bhanur Police station Limits in Sangareddy district, committed suicide on Tuesday and her body was shifted to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem the same day night. The parents, however, who were supported by local students union leaders, staged a protest on Wednesday morning. Her parents Chandrashekar and Padma demanded that the police take the body to the college premises to seek the management’s explanation on her suicde.

However, the police prevented them and tried to convince them, stating that they will take the parents and relatives to the college. As the police were forcibly shifting the body in a body freezer, Chandrashekar obstructed the police. In the video clip that went viral, a constable is seen kicking Chandrashekar when he tried to obstruct them. The father held on to the body freezer tightly. The incident led to some tension at Patancheru Area Hospital.

Finally, the police convinced the parents and relatives and took them to the college, where the management spoke with them. The father was unhappy with the explanation and said his daughter committed suicide as the management neglected her deteriorating health condition. Though they had requested the management to allow them to take their daughter home, Chandrashekar said the management refused permission. The girl was found hanging in a bathroom of the college on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the constable who kicked the father has been attached to the District Headquarter by the Sangareddy Superintendent of Police. A departmental enquiry has also been ordered against him.

