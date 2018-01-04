Sangareddy girl to represent Telangana in boxing tournament

By | Published: 1:46 am

Sangareddy: Superintendent of Police, S Chandrashekar Reddy appreciated woman boxing player, Sanjana for grabbing the chance of representing Telangana in a national level tournament.

Sanjana, who is a degree first-year student at Tara Government Degree College, is the daughter of Constable Sanjeev. Sanjana, who won the State-level championship held in Hyderabad recently, will represent Telangana in Senior Elite Boxing Championship.

The tournament will be held in Rohtak, Haryana between January 6 and 12. The Superintendent Police called upon Sanjana to train hard to represent India in international tournaments to bring laurels to India. Reddy has also appreciated her father Sanjeev for encouraging a girl to pursue her dream in the male-dominated boxing sport.He also praised Sanjana’s coach Krishna on this occasion.

caption: Sanjana being congratulated by Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy at his office on Wednesday.