Sangareddy Heritage Jail to have Panchakarma clinic

Sangareddy: The Telangana Prisons Department, which was known for introducing several reforms to bring a change in inmates and improve employable skills in them, besides making the department financially self-reliant, is coming up with another innovative idea.

The Prisons Department under the leadership of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, VK Singh, has decided to start a Kerala Panchakarma Ayurvedic clinic at Heritage Jail Museum, where they had introduced ‘feel the jail’ programme in the past, in Sangareddy.

To attract more visitors to the Jail Museum, the Prisons Department has also created a children’s park by installing play material after landscaping the premises of the old jail. The DG Prisons is expected to throw open the Panchakarma facility and children’s park within a week since all the works pertaining to these two facilities have been completed.

Visiting doctors

Since the Prisons Department has already introduced Panchakarma treatment in Chanchalguda jail, the Prisons Department has sent a couple of inmates from Sangareddy Jail to Chanchalguda to get training for doing body massage and other procedures.

The Prisons Department is also in talks with a couple of Ayurveda practitioners, who are specialists in Panchkarama treatment, to work as visiting doctors with the Prisons Department.

Superintendent of Sangareddy New Jail Santosh Rai told Telangana Today that they wanted to equip the inmates with skills by providing training to them. Once they walk out of the jail, the Superintendent said that they would easily get employment outside.

He hoped that their efforts would help them bring down the crime rate in the State. Santosh Rai said that they could also earn some money by working in the Panchakarma unit during their stay in the jail.

“The prisoners quite often suffer from depression-related issues if they are put behind bars. Since they would actively be engaged in various works, they could remain active mentally”, Rai said.