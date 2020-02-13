Sangareddy Hospital gets cardiology, urology services

By | Published: 12:28 am

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has inaugurated urology and cardiology departments in Government Hospital, Sangareddy on Wednesday evening. During his visit to the hospital, the Finance Minister said the hospital had become the first district hospital to get these facilities in Telangana other than Hyderabad hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that they had spent Rs 50 lakh to get ultra-modern equipment for these departments. Saying that the effort was on to provide great relief for both urology and cardiology patients, Rao appreciated the work of doctors in Sangareddy hospital. E

laborating various efforts by Telangana government to improve the healthcare facilities in the government sector, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched ‘Kanti Velugu’ and creating a health profile was on the cards by State government. He further said that KCR Kits have been attracting more patients to government hospitals. Later, Rao inaugurated dump yard at Hanuman Nagar and newly constructed Polytechnic Building. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLA, Andole, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Collector, Sangareddy, M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .