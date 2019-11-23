Sangareddy inspectors go extra mile to save cancer-hit colleague

By | Published: 12:45 am

Siddipet: Inspectors working in police stations in Sangareddy district joined hands to extend support to their colleague who was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer.

Goli Janaiah (42) is working as Inspector (Special Branch) in Siddipet Police Commissionerate. Since he is being treated by doctors in Hyderabad guided by Nori Dattatreyudu, a cancer specialist, over the video conference for the last few months, Janaiah was advised to get admitted to a Houston hospital, Texas, for treatment. As Janaiah has already spent over Rs 8.5 lakh on his treatment, he was short of funds for treatment in the US. After knowing about the struggles of the young police officer, his batchmates decided to join hands to extend support for his treatment.

As the Inspectors have decided to hand over some amount from the hands of DSP, Sangareddy, P Sreedhar Reddy, the DSP also contributed Rs 50,000 on Friday in Sangareddy. Four Inspectors have donated Rs 25,000 while a couple of industrialists contributed Rs 50,000 each. Another political leader from Patancheru, Anji Reddy, donated Rs 1 lakh after knowing about police officials’ efforts to save their friend’s life.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar called upon philanthropists to contribute to help Janaiah meet his treatment expenses. Janaiah, a native of Khajiramaram village in Nalgonda district, was diagnosed with cancer in January 2018. He was married and has a daughter and a son. Janaiah cracked police recruitment examination in 2007 and worked in various police stations in the erstwhile Medak district during his 13-year service. He won praise from all sections of people wherever he served.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sangareddy Rural Inspector Shiva Kumar said they were trying to communicate every personnel of the 2007 batch. “There are over 380 Inspectors of 2007 batch working across Telangana, he said. “We will certainly gather a handsome amount by launching a campaign within our friends circle so that we can save our friend,” One Town Inspector D Venkatesh said. Inspectors, Shivalingam, Sreedhar Reddy and others also made contributions.

Donors can deposit their contribution in Janaiah’s bank account (Account No: 919010046232676, IFSC Code: UTIB0003966). Mobile transfer (9000009498)

