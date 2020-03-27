Sangareddy jail sanitised by spraying disinfectants

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Sangareddy: The prison authorities in Sangareddy have got the premises of Sangareddy district jail and roads leading to it by spraying disinfectants on Friday. In view of Covid-19 outbreak, Superintendent of District Jail Sangareddy, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud said that they have roped in the services of Department of Fire Services and sprayed the jail premises with Sodium Hypochlorite. The premises of the entire jail was cleaned up.

