Sangareddy jail to get open gym

By | Published: 12:19 am

Sangareddy: Drawing inspiration from a slew of reforms introduced by the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, VK Singh, the Sangareddy jail authorities are planning to set up an open gym on the premises of the jail.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Superintendent of Jail, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud said that they have earlier introduced ‘Unnati’ to counsel the inmates time-to-time to keep them mentally healthy and bring down the number of repeat offenders. ‘Unnati’ has yielded results as the number of repeat offenders has come down significantly during the past few years in Telangana jails.

Goud further observed that they have decided to set up an open gym in Sangareddy Jail since they believed that physical fitness is as important as mental health. The Superintendent said they will install the equipment within a fortnight. He further said that the regular workouts would also keep the inmates out of depression.

Meanwhile, the authorities are also preparing to set up an FM radio station for prisoners inside the Jail. The inmates of the jail would operate the FM Radio and they would work as a radio jackie. Shiva Kumar Goud said that the process would be completed in a week since they have already brought the required equipment.

