Sangareddy kids’ dream trip to Nasa may fall flat

Sangareddy: A dream trip to Nasa’s Space Centre at Houston and a rare opportunity to participate in the International Space Development Conference-2020 (ISDC) for nine students from Sangareddy may come a cropper.

The group of students from Keshav Reddy Public School does not have the funds for the 13-day US trip, beginning May 26. Impressed by their ‘Space Colonisation’ model, which the students submitted for the National Space Society Space Settlement Contest-2019, Nasa invited them to participate in the ISDC. The invite also included a visit to the Space Centre at Houston.

The students, including four girls, headed by Vashist and Abhinav and guided by Physics teacher Pavan, developed a model on space settlement — SUVAS — as entry for the contest. The students’ parents, however, are having a tough time to raise the money to send their wards to the US on the 13-day tour.

Each student requires at least Rs 3 lakh for the trip. The parents of four or five of the children are making desperate efforts to mobilise the funds; the other have given up. Speaking to Telangana Today, Chattu Sadanand, Vashist’s father, urged the government to extend some financial assistance to send their children on Nasa. “Encouragement from the government will motivate the young boys to pursue space research as a career,” he said.

Sadanand, a contract employee at Fruit Research Station, Sangareddy, earns a meagre Rs 18,000 a month. “I can’t afford the ticket for my son on such less salary. But, I will raise the money somehow to make his dream come true,” he said.

