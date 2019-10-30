Sangareddy: Man gets lifer for raping 3-year-old girl

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Additional District Sessions Court in Sangareddy district on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The convicted P Srinivas (57), a native of Tamil Nadu, was working as a watchman at Murthinagar Colony, Ameenpur in Sangareddy district.

In December, 2017, according to the police, the girl, who was on her way to a nearby shop, was kidnapped and raped by Srinivas in nearby bushes. While he was walking out of the bushes along with the crying child, the local residents grew suspicious and confronted him. Later, they caught him and handed over to the RC Puram police.

A case for rape and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was booked and a chargesheet was filed in the court following the investigation. The court during the trial found Srinivas guilty and pronounced the verdict sentencing him for life imprisonment.

