Sangareddy: Man strangles ailing daughter fearing expenses

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a-38-year-old man throttled his ailing 13-year-old daughter as he feared that her medical bills and future marriage expenses would burden him.

According to the police, the accused, Katroth Ravi Nayak is a resident of Jambapur thanda in Vikarabad district, but has been living in Atmakur of Sadasivpet mandal for over three years with his second wife Bujji. The victim, Renuka, is his daughter from his first marriage with Chandrubai.

On February 12, Ravi strangled Renuka to death and tried to pass it off as natural death by weaving a story around it. But, the girl’s maternal grandparents suspected Ravi and approached the Vikarabad police. After noticing marks on her neck, the Vikarabad Police transferred the case to the Sadasivpet Police, the jurisdiction under which the incident took place.

According to the Sadasivpet Police, Renuka was a student of Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya, Nawabpet, in Vikarabad district. As she fell sick on February 12, the school management called Ravi and asked him to take his daughter home. They also advised him to provide her with proper medical treatment and ensure she recovers.

Ravi visited the school the same day and took Renuka to a PHC in Nawabpet. But, she continued to suffer from a high fever even at home in Atmakur. Bujji asked Ravi him to take Renuka to a hospital in Sadasivpet.

Obeying her, he took the girl on his two-wheeler at night and was headed to the hospital, when it struck him that spending on her treatment and getting her married in future would be a burden on him. He decided to kill her.

Ravi stopped at an isolated location where he asked Renuka to sleep on the floor, offering his jerkin to keep her warm. He told her that he would apply some ointment on her for some relief. While doing so, he throttled her to death.

To make it look like a natural death, he called his neighbours, informing them that Renuka died midway due to the high fever. Ravi asked them to send an auto-rickshaw to transport the body home.

As they could not find an auto that late at night, he placed the body on the fuel tank of his two-wheeler and rode back home. Later, he took the body in an auto to Jambapur thanda. Renuka’s maternal grandparents, who arrived on the morning of February 13, suspected murder on seeing the marks on her neck.

On questioning, Ravi confessed to the crime. He said he spent Rs 15,000 last year on her treatment too. The police found that Renuka’s mother Chandrubai also committed suicide as Ravi married Bujji against her wishes eight years after their marriage.

