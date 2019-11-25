Sangareddy: Municipal solid waste can be converted to chemicals, fuels

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Sangareddy: Pradeep K Agrawal, Faculty and Chair, Department of Chemical Engineering, Michigan Technological University, US, on Monday said biomass be it agriculture waste, forest residues or crop remanants can be used to produce chemicals and fuels. The discarded portion of municipal solid waste (MSW) was another inexpensive resource for producing hydergen and carbon, he said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Pyrolysis and gasification of Biomass such as MSW, agriculture waste, forest residues and energy crops’ at Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT-Hyderabad, Professor Agrawal, said “Thermochemical approach provides a feasible pathway in which all parts of biomass can be converted to Carbon mono-oxide and Hydrogen.

Prior to joining Michigan Technological University in July 2017, Prof Pradeep K Agrawal was a faculty at Georgia Institute of Technology for 38 years. Of those, last 11 years he served as Associate Chair for Undergraduate Studies in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

