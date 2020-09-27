Sangareddy: Newly-wed man commits suicide after argument with wife

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Sangareddy: The love marriage of a young couple ended in a tragedy with the groom committing suicide just two months after the marriage. A-19-year-old man, who married his Facebook friend a couple of months ago, committed suicide following an argument with her over a petty issue at their residence at Muthangi under Patancheru Police Statioin limits in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

The man was identified as Satyajit Jana, a native of Odisha. He had married his facebook friend Saraswathi Das (18). The couple had been staying in a rented house and Satyajit was working in a local hotel. Meanwhile, the couple had decided to shift to another house located close by. As Satyajit had a party with his friends in the new house before they had shifted, the couple had a serious argument on Sunday afternoon when Saraswathi had threatened to leave him.

In the heat of the moment, Satyajit went inside the house and hanged himself with Saraswathi’s saree. Saraswathi and the neighbours tried to save him by breaking open the doors, but in vain. Patacheru Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .