Sangareddy: People sensitised on myths

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao took the Palle Nidura programme as an opportunity to sensitise the people on several myths and black magic by roping in Jana Vignana Vedika, Sangareddy division.

As part of his Palle Nidura programme at Cherlagudem village of Kandi mandal on Friday night, a team of Jana Vignana Vedika led by Manohar Rao, Prathap Kumar, Somasekhar and Balaiah sensitised the people on several myths, beliefs and black magic in the presence of the Collector. The members of Vignana Vedika spread awareness by involving the people of all ages from Cherlagudem village. The Collector also had a long informal chat with the villagers to understand their issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter