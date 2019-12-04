Sangareddy Police launch WhatsApp number

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Sangareddy: With an objective to reach out the citizens swiftly, Sangareddy Police launched a new WhatsApp number on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy said the citizens can WhatsApp their complaints to phone number 9490617000. He called upon the people to save the phone number on their smart phones so that they can also message them when they need help. The top cop said that they have launched the new WhatsApp number with an aim to simplify the process of lodging complaints.

