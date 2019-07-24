Sangareddy: Relatives refuses to accept the body of woman

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Sangareddy: The husband and relatives Chintala Saroja (29), who had committed suicide hanging self at a bathroom in Sangareddy District Jail on Monday, refused to accept her dead body. While the husband said that he wouldn’t accept her dead body because she killed his sons, her parents and relatives said that don’t want the body as she got married against their wishes with a man from another caste.

Saroja, who killed her two sons at her residence in Siddipet on last May 25, married Chintala Bhaskar, a native of Basvapur village of Koheda Mandal, in Siddipet district in February 2013. It was a second marriage for both Bhaskar and Saroja. Saroja, who divorced her husband, had joined in a nursing college in Karimnagar, where Bhaskar’s wife was her classmate.

Bhaskar befriended Saroja and married her without divorcing his first wife. Since then, they were living together in Ganesh Nagar in Siddipet. Bhaskar used to drive a car to earn a livelihood while she was a homemaker. As Bhaskar’s first wife moved legally seeking justice recently, a court in Siddipet sent him to the Jail but released on a bail a few days before she killed his sons.

When both the families were not accepting Bhaskar and Saroja, they often used to fight between them. As the future looked disturbing, Saroja had decided to end life after killing her two sons on May 25. However, she left the house after killing her two sons and surrendered before Police in Karimnagar. A Siddipet court remanded her and Saroja was sent to District Jail Sangareddy. Following her suicide, the Police officials and Jail authorities have called her husband Bhaskar and her mother Chintala Lakshmi, a resident of Takkalapally village of Kathalapur Mandal in Jagityal district, but they have refused to accept the dead body. Though Bhaskar arrived at Sangareddy, the parents refused to have even the last glimpse. The officials were preparing to perform the burial with the help of Municipal Staff on Thursday or Friday.