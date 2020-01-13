Sangareddy: TRS candidate elected unopposed

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Sangareddy: TRS candidate Kolanu Roja Rani, former sarpanch of IDA Bolarum, was elected unanimously from the 8th ward as all other candidates chose to withdraw from the contest on Monday.

It is the first unanimous election for the TRS in erstwhile Medak district. Roja Rani, the wife of senior TRS leader Kolanu Bal Reddy, said they would work with the same spirit as they did in the last five years.

