Sangareddy: TRS releases first list of candidates

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Sangareddy: TRS leader and Former MLA, Sangareddy, Chintha Prabhakar said that they have selected TRS candidates after conducting a thorough survey in the wards of Sangareddy Municipality and Sadhasivapet Municipality before selecting the candidates. Prabhakar, other TRS leaders, Deviprasad, R Satyanarayana and Bakki Venkataiah have announced the names of candidates, whom the TRS is going to field in the civic body elections. Saying that they have got a host of aspirants in both the municipalities because the TRS victory is predicted by the poll pundits, Prabhakar has said that they selected the candidates after taking the public opinion.

Deviprasad said that they were releasing the 27 candidate names out of 38 in Sangareddy Municipality in the first list. He further said that they have also finalised the candidatures for 19 wards out of 26 wards in Sadhasivapet Municipality. He called upon the TRS candidates, who filed nomination forwards, to withdraw the nominations and support the candidates who were selected by the party.

