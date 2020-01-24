Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants kidnap 16-year-old girl, attempt to rape her

By | Published: 1:07 am

Sangareddy: Four unidentified miscreants, who kidnapped a 16-year-old girl, allegedly tried to rape her under Ameenpur Police Station limits in Sangareddy district on Thursday. The girl was taken to an isolated area in the forest behind Chakrapuri Colony layout where they made the attempt.

The girl, who initially said that the miscreants raped her, later changed her version. The teenager, daughter of a watchman who migrated from a Srikakulam village to Ameenpur to work as a watchman in an apartment just 10 days ago, told the police that the miscreants fled the scene on seeing a four-wheeler approaching the location. Doctors at Government Hospital, Sangareddy, who examined the girl, also confirmed that she was not raped. However, the police also said it was a clear rape attempt case.

The girl’s family resides in an apartment at Vani Nagar. The girl left home at around 10 am taking her parents’ mobile phone with her. When the parents tried to reach her on the phone, it was switched off till 2 pm. Later, the girl called the owner of her apartment to inform him about the incident. When the parents and relatives reached the spot, they were shocked to see the girl almost naked. The parents rushed back home and brought her clothes.

Narrates incident

The victim, who discontinued her studies in Class IX in a Srikakulam village, told the parents and her apartment owner that an unidentified person took her on a bike to the isolated spot, threatening to circulate a naked video of hers. She further told them that three others joined them in a car and raped her. As an indication of her strong resistance, the girl suffered minor injuries on her wrist and other places. During inquiry, however, the girl changed her version and told the police that the miscreants tried to rape her but fled from the scene on seeing a car approaching the place.

Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy addressed the media at Ameenpur Police station on Thursday evening and informed about the changed version of the girl. Chandrashekar Reddy, who visited the crime scene after 9 pm, said the police were still investigating the case to find out the truth. They were also comforting the girl to help her come out with the truth. He said they will nab the accused persons soon.

Meanwhile, the police were also going through the CCTV footage in the area to identify the miscreants. The incident has created a sensation in Ameenpur area. The police collected alcohol bottles, a corrugated box, pieces of the girl’s clothes and other evidence from the spot.

