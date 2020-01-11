Sangareddy: Village felicitates parents of newborn girls

By | Published: 12:33 am 1:03 am

Sangareddy: The alarmingly widening gap in child sex ratio is worrying not only the State and Centre governments but also the general public. Despite introducing several programmes, the gap continues to widen in the country.

After noticing the widening gap in the ratio at Haridaspur of Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy, a young and newly recruited panchayat secretary, Rohit Kulkarni, who had worked as a software engineer for five years after his graduation, has come up with an idea of felicitating the parents of girl child after the delivery. With the support of Sarpanch Shafi and District Rural Development Organisation (DRDO) Project Director Ch Srinivas Rao and other philanthropists, Rohit decided to encourage the parents to open Sukanya Samrudhi account in the name of the newborn girl.

Also read Sangareddy: Village officials praised for improving sex ratio

Since parents need to deposit Rs 200 every month in the account, the Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary were giving Rs 1,000 to the parents of each girl child to help them to pay the first five installments. They are given five Rs 200 post-dated cheques during the felicitation ceremony. To make the birth of the girl child more memorable, Rohit told ‘Telangana Today’ that they would also illuminate the Panchayat office indicating a baby girl was born in the village. He further said they would invite the couple to Gram Panchayat office to felicitate them with a shawl besides presenting the cheques in the presence of the villagers. Sweets would also be distributed on the occasion.

Rohit said the village and its hamlet, Peddammagadda, just have 870 women for 1000 men which prompted him to come up with the idea to sensitise the people on the issue. He said they so far had felicitated three parents in December and January. Shafi said they would continue the scheme forever.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .